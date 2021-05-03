HOLY CROSS, Iowa — A motorcyclist was airlifted to Iowa City for medical treatment after a crash Saturday in Dubuque County.
John Fagerlind, 22, of Peosta, was injured in the crash, according to Sheriff Joe Kennedy. As of Sunday afternoon, Fagerlind was in critical but stable condition at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, authorities said.
The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. on Holy Cross Road near Schneider Road, south of the city of Holy Cross. Officials did not provide specifics of what caused the wreck or how it occurred, but they noted that it was a single-vehicle crash.
It remains under investigation.