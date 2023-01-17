A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges.
Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.
Evans’ attorneys filed a motion in October to sever the possession of a firearm charge from the other two charges, arguing Evans would not get a fair trial for the murder charge if a jury knew he was a convicted felon.
Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt recently granted the motion to sever.
“Evidence that he is a felon would be extremely prejudicial and raise significant concerns,” the order states. “... In the grand scheme of things, this is a relatively small sacrifice to ensure (Evans) a fair trial on counts that could subject him to a life sentence.”
Evans’ trial for the murder and robbery charges is set for July 11, and the trial for the charge of possession of a firearm by a felon is set for July 18.
Court documents state that police responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue at about 7 p.m. June 4. Jackson was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Evans was attending a birthday party in that area with family members. Documents state that a witness reported he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson Jr. and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face.”
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
The surveillance video also shows Evans rolling Jackson over and taking an item out of his pocket, which a witness reported was a handgun, documents state.
Evans was arrested about 12 hours after the shooting in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.