A judge has ordered that a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Dubuque can have separate trials for his murder and gun possession charges.

Keywani D. Evans, 31, of Freeport, Ill., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from the fatal shooting of Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque.

