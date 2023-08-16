The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Samuel J. Houselog, 34, of 620 E. Fourth St., was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Broadlawn Road on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
  • About $2,000 worth of damage was reported to a vehicle in the 1400 block of Cornell Street between about 2:30 and 6:20 a.m. Monday.
  • A cell phone worth $800 was reported stolen in the 2400 block of Maryville Drive between about 7 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
  • About $680 worth of tools were reported stolen in the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. Sunday.
  • About $500 in damage was reported to a vehicle in the area of East 22nd and White streets at about 1:25 p.m. Sunday.
  • About $3,000 worth of items were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Radford Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday.