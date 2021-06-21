A recent electronics recycling event resulted in 19,000 pounds of materials being diverted from a local landfill.
The electronics drop-off recycling event on June 12 resulted in residents recycling more than 340 televisions and other household electronics, according to a press release from the City of Dubuque.
The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency, 101 Airborne Road, accepts electronics for recycling by appointment.
Visit dmaswa.org or call 563-557-8220 to schedule an appointment.
Dubuque also collects a variety of electronics through an appointment-only, large-item collection service.
Visit cityofdubuque.org/ largeitempickup or call 563-589-4250 for more information.