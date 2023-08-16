On Tuesday, a Dubuque County Board of Health subcommittee developing uses for funds the county expects to receive from settlements with opioid manufacturers created a job description for a position to oversee those funds.

The board’s Opioid Subcommittee formed after volunteer community organizations that help local opioid users urged the Board of Health to use the settlement funds. Tuesday afternoon, the subcommittee unanimously recommended creation of a full-time county position to be funded by and oversee the settlement funds, which the Board of Health will consider at a 4:30 p.m. meeting today.

