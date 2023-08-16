On Tuesday, a Dubuque County Board of Health subcommittee developing uses for funds the county expects to receive from settlements with opioid manufacturers created a job description for a position to oversee those funds.
The board’s Opioid Subcommittee formed after volunteer community organizations that help local opioid users urged the Board of Health to use the settlement funds. Tuesday afternoon, the subcommittee unanimously recommended creation of a full-time county position to be funded by and oversee the settlement funds, which the Board of Health will consider at a 4:30 p.m. meeting today.
“It’s something I would passionately like to take on,” Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Allie White told the subcommittee. “But given the complexity of overseeing the department, it deserves more attention than I can give to it or that can be delegated within our department.”
White developed a job description, in part by drawing from similar positions other Iowa counties have posted recently to hire their own opioid settlement funds coordinators.
As recommended by the subcommittee, the new position would understand and organize the community response efforts around opioid addiction and substance use disorder, target “innovative and evidence-based programs” to reduce overdose mortality, assist entrance to treatment, support long-term recovery, track programs’ efficacy and recommend future programs. The description seeks applicants with a master’s or bachelor’s degree and at least five years of experience in public health, public administration or a related field.
After some discussion, the subcommittee agreed that the position should be full-time.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, whose department currently oversees the funds, explained that a full-time position would draw heavily from additional opioid settlement money the county expects to receive. To date, the county has received $539,530 in settlement funds.
“If we’re talking a full-time employee, there is a substantial amount of investment above and beyond an annual salary,” Dragotto said. “It is, effectively, going to use up the vast majority of our annual allocation moving forward. That excludes the $539,000 we have currently and any future settlements that come our way. But we can’t bank on that, because we don’t know what’s coming.”
That worried Diane Heiken, a retired pharmacy professional who works with community organizations addressing the opioid crisis.
“Thinking about paying so much for a person to manage programs we might not have a lot of funding for, I just know what the reaction will be from families that have been (impacted),” Heiken said. “People not in the hiring position won’t understand all of those costs.”
City of Dubuque Public Health Director Mary Rose Corrigan suggested Dubuque County could partner with neighboring, less populous counties to share the administrative cost of the new position.
Dragotto said surrounding counties had received far less from the settlements and would have trouble getting services of their own, potentially making them more agreeable to a partnership.
White said an expectation of the position should also be seeking further funding for the position and services. Dragotto pointed to the “massive” amount of money the State of Iowa has received from the same settlements.