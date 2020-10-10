News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho damage for counties including Jackson, Jones

Closure extended for stretch of busy Dubuque roadway

Officials celebrate donation that created popular new Dubuque-area recreational area

Dubuque police: Man attacks woman after being talked into dropping knife

55 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 23 more in Grant County

Police: Intoxicated driver in Fennimore had 6 previous impaired-driving convictions

2 injured in wreck near Manchester

UPDATE: Dog located after 'biting incident' in Dubuque park

101 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 13 more in Jones County

Police: Dubuque man led police on high-speed chase, tossed drugs, tried to hide $6,280

High court won't consider appeal of Dubuque man convicted of domestic assault

Food giveaway to be held today in Dubuque

Authorities: Intoxicated woman injured when vehicle rolls between Platteville, Belmont

Colleges cope with extra obstacles as they support first-generation students through pandemic

In Edgewood, Grassley, Ernst discuss election, stimulus