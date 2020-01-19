SHULLSBURG, Wis. — While a cow waited its turn to have its hooves trimmed, Amber McComish took a break from her work to share what she loves about the dairy industry.
“It’s never the same thing every day,” she said. “Cows, just like any other animals or people, they keep life interesting. I also love animals. Animals have always been a part of my life. I grew up on a dairy farm in Ridgeway, and it was just a natural progression to find a fellow dairy farmer and marry him.”
The dairy industry is banking on a rebound in 2020 after a recent slump led to farms being sold, a drop in milk consumption and the bankruptcies of two of America’s largest milk producers.
“In my 30 years, (2019) was the worst I’ve seen it,” said Larry Tranel, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy specialist for the region that includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Amber and Joe McComish operate a 220-cow dairy farm north of Shullsburg. Milk from the McComish farm is used for specialty cheese.
“Our milk goes to Meister Cheese in Muscoda,” Amber said. “All of our milk goes into the Kindred Creamery brand.”
As an offshoot of their operation, the couple sells homemade gelato in stores in Lafayette County.
Amber said the struggles of the region’s dairy industry — including the closing of dairy farms — is never far from her family’s thoughts.
“It’s super depressing as a dairy farmer,” she said. “You wonder, when will it be our turn or when do we make that type of decision? I think that’s on all of the farmers’ minds. With my friends, I always check up on them — what are you doing to be efficient and to keep farming? How is your mental health? Are you still positive? Things like that.”
DOMINATING DAIRYThe dairy industry has long dominated Wisconsin, and the economic figures indicate that cows remain potent drivers of the state’s economy.
Dairy generates nearly half of Wisconsin’s annual industrial agriculture income, according to recent research by the University of Wisconsin.
The dairy industry generates $45.6 billion for the state’s economy — contributing more than citrus to Florida ($7.2 billion) or potatoes to Idaho ($2.7 billion).
Iowa’s dairy industry contributes more than $4 billion per year to the state’s economy, according to Iowa State Dairy Association. And dairy products contribute nearly $8 billion annually to the Illinois economy, according to International Dairy Foods Association.
“Dairy farms are important players in the community,” said Katie Roth. “We supply jobs and generate economic activity to keep money local.”
Katie and T.J. Roth’s Banner Ridge Farms is located near Platteville. The Roths farm with partners LuAnn and John Shea. The Sheas’ children, Jill Wiederholt and Steve Shea, also are involved in the farm.
“Our farm provides an income for six families,” Katie Roth said. “We are currently milking 450 cows three times a day.”
Roth’s farm is a member of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative. She said her family has never worried about finding uses for their milk.
“Usually, it gets made into cheese at Emmi Roth in Platteville or Monroe, or travels to Richland Center, where it is processed into yogurt at Schreiber Foods,” she said. “I believe the condition of our local dairy industry to be strong. Processing plants are not operating at full capacity and are buying spot loads of milk to meet demand.”
The outlook is not as bright elsewhere.
FACING CHALLENGESChallenge is inherent in the dairy business.
“There’s a great many challenges,” McComish said. “Money is one of your biggest challenges, especially when you want to get started. Other challenges would be feed to feed those animals, and labor. If you ever want to leave the farm, you have to have well-trained people to take care of those animals.”
Additional strains have been placed on the industry more recently. Among them, Americans drink less milk.
The amount of milk consumed per capita has dropped 40% since 1975, according to government data.
Americans drank about 24 gallons per person per year in 1996. By 2018, that figure had fallen to 17 gallons — a decrease of 29%.
“With Americans switching to plant-based alternatives, milk consumption has continued to decrease,” Roth said. “Our family, however, has and will continue to be faithful dairy milk drinkers.”
The drop in consumption contributed to severe financial problems for two of America’s largest milk producers. Dean Foods and Borden Dairy Co. recently filed for bankruptcy protection within months of each other.
The drop in demand helped deflate prices that farmers receive for milk. Early this month, the price was about $17 per hundredweight on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In the past five years, the price struggled around $16.
“We’ve come through an unusually long stretch of unusually low prices,” said Peter Vitaliano, chief economist with National Milk Producers Federation. “Milk prices have inched up but not enough for a lot of highly stressed operations to recover.”
Sustained, incremental improvements in milk prices would help ease the pressures faced by the local dairy industry, Tranel said.
“Even adding a dollar or two per hundredweight will be a positive,” he said.
Tranel said prices around $18.50 per hundredweight would help many northeast Iowa farmers reach a break-even point.
“It’s not (a price) they will get rich off of,” he said.
Roth said some of the challenges dairy farmers faced in 2019 were out of their control.
“It was a year to remember, as the weather was a major challenge for not just dairy but all farmers,” she said. “My husband doesn’t ever remember when we had such a wet year. As a result, we were delayed harvesting corn by about a month and a half and have fallen behind on the other work we still need to do.”
Vitaliano said pricing relief could come in the new year, and he expects 2020 to be “one of the better years over the past five years – but the bar is pretty low.”
“The extended period of low prices has taken a toll, particularly on small dairy farms, and it has hit your area pretty hard,” he said.
FADING FARMSFewer farms make up America’s Dairyland.
More than 800 dairies went out of business in 2019 in Wisconsin, following a continuing trend.
Measuring Wisconsin’s dairy farms during a 15-year period, officials reported that the state had 15,904 dairy farms in 2004, but only 7,476 remained as of October.
Roth said some annual change, like in any business, is normal as dairy farmers prepare to retire.
“However, many were forced to retire too soon,” she said. “A few neighbors and friends sold their cows, and it always makes me sad. For some, dairying is all they have ever known and don’t want to give up.”
Vitaliano said he expects to see a continued decline in the number of small dairy operations, although smaller farms sometimes enjoy an economic buffer when farm fortunes decline because a spouse might work off the farm, adding income and health benefits to the household.
Larger operations, with 500 to 1,000 cows, often face what Vitaliano called a “mixed bag” of economic challenges.
“They are often too big to be sustained by off-farm income but not big enough to benefit from economy of scale,” he said.
Vitaliano said these farms’ success often depends on the debt structure and management of their operations.
“For mid-sized operations, excellent farm management and marketing is the key,” he said. “Dairy farmers with proper capital and marketing should be able to face a bright future.”
Roth said dairy farmers that have survived are business savvy.
Roth’s farm raises its own feedstuffs on about 1,300 rented and owned acres, sells corn as a cash crop and is considering raising bull calves in 2020.
“We have done some barn quilts, too,” she said.
Roth said the diversity of operations is important.
“It helps us ride out those ebbs and flows and the uncertainty about what we’re going to be paid,” she said.
BUTTER, CHEESE DOING BETTERVitaliano said he expects fluid milk consumption to continue to decline as Americans drink more products such as flavored water, plant-based beverages, juice and soft drinks. However, two other dairy products continue to hold priority positions on many Americans’ tables.
“The product that really saved dairy farmers from total disaster was butter,” Vitaliano said.
Butter consumption is at an all-time high, with per-capita consumption at 5.8 pounds in 2019, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture. Americans consumed 4.5 pounds in 2000.
Per-capita consumption of cheese also is booming. It leaped from 16.8 pounds in 1978 to 37.9 pounds in 2018, according to USDA.
“Award-winning cheese continues to be Wisconsin’s shining star,” Roth said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “With over 650 different varieties, chefs and restaurateurs worldwide want Wisconsin cheese, and if we are able to export it, the demand is there. With February around the corner, the Super Bowl is coming up, and Americans want beer and cheese.”
Rising cheese prices could help offset some dairy industry stressors. The price of cheddar cheese surveyed by USDA rose by 40 cents per pound between 2018-2019.
“The price of cheese was depressed a couple of years due to surplus milk production,” Vitaliano said. “The price recovery last year occurred when milk production was brought under control, which allowed markets to catch their breath.”
LOOKING AHEADTranel expects 2020 to be an improvement but “maybe not substantially.”
“But anything better than 2019 will be a plus,” he said.
Wisconsin officials have sought ways to alleviate the state’s dairy woes.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville will receive $2.1 million as the University of Wisconsin System establishes what it calls a “dairy innovation hub.” The purpose of the hub’s efforts will be to seek research and innovation to help support farmers and the rest of the dairy industry.
Roth thinks the hub concept is exciting, as the results of its work could improve economic and environmental sustainability.
“It will provide research and development to help keep Wisconsin at the forefront of keeping us America’s Dairyland,” she said.
Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, a Republican from Cuba City and a fifth-generation dairy farmer, echoed that excitement in a recent column, calling the creation of the hub “one of our biggest accomplishments this legislative session.”
He noted that the Dairy Innovation Hub Advisory Council recently was formed, featuring university staff, industry experts and dairy farmers, including himself.
“We made it clear that we felt it was vitally important that the Dairy Innovation Hub be forward-thinking and not simply replicating research already being done by other institutions,” he wrote. “I am very excited about it’s potential. If done properly, this could be a major benefit to the dairy industry, southwest Wisconsin and UW-Platteville itself.”
McComish looks forward to 2020 and thinks Wisconsin’s signature product could help lead a dairy resurgence.
“I hope cheese in Wisconsin becomes even bigger – as it should,” she said. “Wisconsin cheese is like no other, and it shows that in awards. We know how to make it.”
McComish said she also hopes to see more diversification of milk products.
“Like with us and gelato,” she said. “Seeing those kinds of setups start and getting people to meet the farmer, I’m really excited to see that unfold. I’m really hoping people ask farmers questions. Bringing it from the farmer to people’s homes and their dinner table. We’re trying to make the best quality product as possible for you to consume.”