DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak will run for a fourth term in the Statehouse.
The Republican from Dodgeville announced he would run for re-election this fall to represent the Assembly’s 51st District, which includes most of Lafayette County and western Iowa County.
In a press release, he highlighted his work during this legislative session to address water quality, as he was appointed the chairman of the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality that ultimately unveiled 13 bills designed to improve the state’s surface and groundwater quality.
Novak also referenced his role as an author of Marsy’s Law, adding language to the state constitution aimed at protecting the rights of crime victims.
The release also noted he serves as the chairman of the Committee on Local Government.