Applications for a heating assistance program are being accepted through April.
Eligible individuals may apply for Iowa’s low-income home energy assistance program, known as LIHEAP, according to a press release.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program facilitates the program locally in Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties.
The program helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. Assistance is based on household income and size, as well as type of fuel and housing.
Download an application at hacap.org/energy.