James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville has launched an on-demand, online homework help service.
Brainfuse HelpNow is available to library patrons at dyersville.lib.ia.us by clicking on the “research” tab and the “HelpNow icon. A key component of HelpNow is live tutoring available from 2 to 11 p.m. daily. This service provides personalized homework help in core subjects, including math, reading, writing, science and social studies.
Call the library at 563-875-8912 or visit dyersville.lib.ia.us for more information.