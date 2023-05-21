Museum creature feature: Lookdown
A lookdown swims at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

The long, sloping foreheads are the same. Otherwise, the adult and juvenile versions of a fish species living at a Dubuque museum look almost nothing alike.

Green-and-yellow juvenile lookdown fish will change color and lose their long fins as they mature into silvery adults.

