The long, sloping foreheads are the same. Otherwise, the adult and juvenile versions of a fish species living at a Dubuque museum look almost nothing alike.
Green-and-yellow juvenile lookdown fish will change color and lose their long fins as they mature into silvery adults.
“These (juveniles) have long, leaflike fins along the bottom and some of them have black fins on the top,” said Maddi Hoppman, an aquarist at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “The leaflike fins will be reabsorbed (into their bodies) when they get older. Also, when they get older they change color.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at fish that swim in schools and adapt as they age to confound potential predators.
‘EVERYTHING THEY EAT IS BELOW THEM’
Dozens of juvenile lookdowns live in a tank opposite the museum’s stingray touch tank. Three adult lookdowns live in the nearby Gulf of Mexico aquarium.
Old or young, lookdowns have thin, flattened bodies with long sloping foreheads and protruding lower jaws. Their eyes appear to be studying the seascape underneath.
“They are called lookdowns and it looks like they are looking down,” Hoppman said. “Everything they eat is below them. Here, we feed the juveniles (food) pellets. In the wild, they would eat little plankton and little brine shrimp. When they are growing, they need to eat a lot, so we feed these (juveniles) three or four times per day.”
‘THEY USE CAMOUFLAGE ALL THEIR LIVES’
The leaflike fins and green-and-yellow coloring of the juveniles provide protection for the fish in the wild.
“When they are little, they live in shallow coastal waters, seagrass beds and among mangrove roots,” Hoppman said. “They use those fins to camouflage themselves in the sea beds as they are growing up and getting bigger. When they get older, they are more open-water swimmers. You will see them swimming down in the Gulf of Mexico.”
The silvery color of the adult fish can give the appearance of a flash of sunlight in the open water, confusing potential predators.
“They use camouflage their whole lives,” Hoppman said.
‘THEY ALWAYS SWIM IN SCHOOLS’
The juvenile lookdowns at the museum dart from one side of their tank to another in a school. The three lookdowns in the larger aquarium swim in formation like planes at an airshow.
“That’s also a mechanism to protect themselves,” Hoppman said.
Lookdowns need the camouflage coloring and the protection of swimming together because there are plenty of predators looking for lookdowns on the ocean menu.
“Pretty much anything bigger than them will eat them,” Hoppman said.
The distinctive bodies of the fish help avoid predators, too.
“They are quick and agile, and because of their flat shape, they can quickly turn and take off with a burst of speed,” Hoppman said.
