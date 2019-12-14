MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Continued downtown investment, an increase in housing development and a potential pool project are some of the highlights of Maquoketa’s newest comprehensive plan.
The city has published a copy of the proposed plan, which sets goals for the next 20 years. A public hearing to gain resident input will be held Monday night before City Council members consider whether to adopt the plan.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the comprehensive plan was compiled by a committee of hand-picked community members.
“We addressed all of the goals in our Vision 2020 plan,” Schwenker said. “This plan is going to provide something similar, but there is a lot more depth.”
The plan explores various aspects of Maquoketa and how they could be improved. Elements focus on the local economy, housing, arts and entertainment and transportation.
One priority that carries over from the city’s Vision 2020 plan is continued investment in Maquoketa’s downtown.
The new plan suggests continued rehabilitation of older downtown structures, renovation of downtown green space and the development of upper-story housing. The plan estimates the city could still invest about $5.7 million in downtown improvement projects.
City Council Member Kevin Kuhlman said the city has made a lot of progress in revitalizing the downtown, but work is likely to slow as officials invest in other sections of the city.
“We’ll probably take another look at downtown in the future, but we are also focusing on other projects right now,” Kuhlman said. “We’ll have to see how those projects go.”
Kuhlman said he supports increased investment in the city’s infrastructure and public parks.
“I think my focus is infrastructure and the parks,” Kuhlman said. “We need some repairs to be done around the city, and the parks are dilapidated.”
The plan also recommends considering construction of an outdoor swimming pool, noting strong community support. However, the plan states that alternatives, such as a splash pad, should be explored as well
Schwenker said he believes an outdoor swimming pool eventually will be built in Maquoketa, but it’s likely a ways off.
“Everybody wants a pool, but we need to do a lot of work on it first,” Schwenker said. “It’s always in the back of our brains. At some point, I believe we will get another outdoor facility.”
The plan also highlights policy priorities to help improve the economy by increasing workforce housing and starting programs to retain residents.
David Heiar, senior adviser for the Jackson County Economic Alliance, said a lack of workforce housing remains an issue for Maquoketa and the surrounding area, but he believes continued collaboration with the city and other local entities can help address the issue.
“If a city doesn’t have a plan, it really has no sense of direction,” Heiar said. “I think this plan will help us work toward these goals.”