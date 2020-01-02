MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa man accused of holding a knife while threatening to stab a woman recently pleaded not guilty to his charges.
Marvin M. Neth, 38, is charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. His next court hearing is set for Jan. 24 in Maquoketa.
Court documents state that on Nov. 23, Neth raised an 11½-inch kitchen knife and threatened to stab Marselyn Neth, of the same address.
“Marselyn ran from the house in fear of her safety and called 911 for help,” documents state.
When law enforcement responded and arrested Marvin Neth, they reported locating marijuana in a small plastic bag in one of his pockets.