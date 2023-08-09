07272023-octopus-jr.jpg
A giant Pacific octopus at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque.

 JESSICA REILLY

Staff at a Dubuque museum plan to cater to an intelligent resident by getting her a new toy.

“We’re working on plans for incorporating more enrichment to challenge her intellect with things like jars with lids, and we’re looking at getting her a Mr. Potato Head toy that she can play with,” said Hayli Wolf, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “It’s a nice way to give her a little more of a challenge.”

