Staff at a Dubuque museum plan to cater to an intelligent resident by getting her a new toy.
“We’re working on plans for incorporating more enrichment to challenge her intellect with things like jars with lids, and we’re looking at getting her a Mr. Potato Head toy that she can play with,” said Hayli Wolf, an aquarist at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “It’s a nice way to give her a little more of a challenge.”
The intelligent creature about to receive some mental stimulation is the museum’s giant Pacific octopus, a resident of an exhibit in the Rivers to the Sea gallery.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile examines a creature that enjoys eating shrimp and chilling in dark spaces.
THREE HEARTS, NINE BRAINS
Wolf said the giant Pacific octopus boasts a unique anatomy.
“They have three hearts, two of which are used to pump water over their gills to oxygenate their blue blood, which is copper-heavy and more efficient for oxygen transport,” Wolf said. “Their other heart pumps blood throughout the rest of their body.”
Hearts aren’t the only organs the cephalopods have in abundance.
“They have nine brains,” Wolf said. “One brain controls their body and organs and the other eight brains are in the limbs. All of their arms work independently of each other — as do each of the suckers on each arm. “
A giant Pacific octopus also can change color at will. Some visitors will see the museum’s octopus with whitish-pink coloring.
“I notice that she does that a lot when she is relaxing,” Wolf said. “They have chromatophores in their skin and their muscles control them, so they can change color in about a tenth of a second.”
LIFE IN THE COMFORT ZONE
The museum octopus prefers to hang out in a corner of her exhibit near where a jet of water flows into the tank.
“Sometimes she will go and balloon herself around (the jet of water) and get really huge, like a parachute,” Wolf said.
Wolf said the museum’s octopus will occasionally move throughout the exhibit.
“But she has her favorite spots to stay,” Wolf said. “In the wild, they are independent and solitary. They live in very dark spaces — tight crevices. That’s just their way. So we tried to set up the exhibit so that it’s easier to see her in her comfort zones. That being said, the hope is as time goes on she will get more comfortable and move around a little bit more.”
The beaks of the giant Pacific octopus are the hardest parts of the animal’s body. That means they can fit through surprisingly small spaces.
“They’re known for passing through little holes as long as their beaks fit through,” Wolf said.
“LIKES SHRIMP THE MOST’
In the wild, the giant Pacific octopus is found throughout the temperate waters of the Pacific Ocean, where the carnivorous creatures feast on shrimp, crab, clams, fish and soft-bodied prey.
“We feed (the museum octopus) a lot of shrimp — she likes shrimp the most,” Wolf said. “We also feed her squid and various other fish. She likes salmon as long as you take all of the skin off. We will give her a blue crab once or twice a week. She will grab it and go down to her den and leave the extra bits like the shell. Usually in the wild, they would have that stuff adorning their den. That’s where we get the term ‘Octopus’ Garden.’”