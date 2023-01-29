Leaders of local private schools said new legislation signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will help them serve more families for whom tuition previously would have posed a barrier.

The Students First Act will give students education savings accounts with an amount equal to the per-pupil funds allocated by the state each year — currently estimated at $7,598 each. That can be used to pay for tuition and other expenses at a state-accredited private school if a student moves from a public school. The law then will give $1,205 to the public school district in which the student lives.

