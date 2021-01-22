MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man convicted of murdering a Linn County teenager more than 40 years ago has added one of the lawyers from Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” to his legal team.
Jerry Burns, who was convicted of first-degree murder in February, hired Chicago attorney Kathleen Zellner, confirmed Iowa Attorney General’s Office spokesman Lynn Hicks. Nicholas Curran, who works in Zellner’s law office, is also listed in court records as an attorney for Burns.
Calls to Zellner’s office on Thursday were not returned.
Burns’ attorneys have filed a notice of appeal in his case, Hicks said.
“Right now, there’s nothing on file as far as briefs, so we don’t know what they’re asking for,” he said. “So they have until Feb. 16 to lay out what they’re seeking and their arguments.”
Burns was convicted in the Dec. 19, 1979, murder of Michelle Martinko, who was 18 years old when she died. Martinko was found stabbed to death inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot.
The murder was a cold case for decades, but investigators were able to link DNA evidence found at the scene to Burns in 2018.
Burns maintained his innocence throughout court proceedings. He was sentenced to life in prison in August, following his conviction.
Zellner is perhaps best known for representing Steven Avery, the subject of the hit “Making a Murderer” documentary series. Avery was convicted of the first-degree murder of Teresa Halbach in 2007 and is currently serving a life sentence in Wisconsin. Zellner was featured in the second season of the show as Avery’s attorney for his appeal.
She has worked as an attorney since the 1990s, with a focus on criminal appeal, civil rights violations and medical malpractice, according to her website.
Burns’ attorney during his criminal trial, Leon Spies, withdrew from the case in November, according to court documents. Spies previously filed a motion requesting a new trial, arguing that Burns’ rights were violated when investigators obtained DNA samples from him. Spies also filed a notice of appeal for Burns in September.
Cedar Rapids attorneys Elizabeth Araguas and Nidey Frank took over Burns’ case after Spies. They still are representing Burns along with Zellner’s law office, Hicks said.
They could not be reached for comment Thursday.