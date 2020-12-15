University of Dubuque officials have purchased 121 acres in northern Dubuque County for education and research.
School leaders today announced the acquisition of Wolter Woods and Prairies, a plot of unglaciated land located north of Balltown along the Mississippi River. They shared details of the purchase with the Telegraph Herald prior to making a public announcement.
The purchase comes as a culmination of a 10-year relationship between the university and the former landowners, who sought an owner to continue their efforts to preserve the native landscape.
“It’s really a very, very rare opportunity for a university to be able to have an outdoor research site of this size and of this scope and with this biodiversity,” said UD President Jeffrey Bullock. “It’s just incredible.”
The largely wooded acreage includes limestone bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River, “a river bottom with a spring-fed creek, 20 acres of reintroduced native Iowa prairie and a sustainable garden,” as well as a home on the property, according to a press release.
The land is home to foxes, otters, minks, more than 90 bird species, three species of orchids “and the threatened and endangered amethyst shooting star,” according to the university.
Bullock said UD can use the land in a variety of ways, such as ongoing research projects, university classes for the school’s recreation and wellness program, or as a retreat space for faculty and staff, to name a few.
UD officials plan to preserve the land as is and continue returning it to its native environment. There are no plans to construct any other buildings at the site.
“There’s just so much potential with the land,” Bullock said. “... It really, I think, caught the imagination of a number of our people, and thankfully, it worked out.”
Bullock declined to say how much the university paid for the property but said an investor who wished to remain anonymous financed the purchase in full.
While UD is now the owner of the property, faculty and students have used the land for years for research and coursework.
Mari Wolter, who previously owned the land with her husband, Gary, reached out to UD professor Gerald Zuercher about 10 years ago after she saw a flying squirrel on her deck. She learned that Zuercher was researching the animals at the time and asked if he would like to visit and use the land for his research.
The Wolters’ land soon became a regular field site for UD research, with students and faculty examining flying squirrels, bats, bees, butterflies, orchids and other aspects of the property. Students also have used the land for outdoor lab experiences.
“Just the overall diversity of the site has been an impressive thing to see and help document,” said Zuercher, a professor of vertebrate ecology.
Over the years, Mari and Gary Wolter have taken cornfields and restored them to native prairie, managed invasive species and encouraged the growth of native plants, worked to mitigate erosion and implemented sustainable gardening practices.
“That’s kind of the whole philosophy, is to leave things better than we found it, and I think, over the years, that’s what we’ve tried to do,” Mari said.
When the Wolters decided it was time to sell, they wanted a new owner who would keep it as one property and maintain their conservation efforts. UD seemed like a good fit.
“I wanted it to stay as one big piece of land, and I wanted to make sure that other people could learn from it and enjoy it the way we have, and I’ve always enjoyed having the students around, so this just seems like a perfect fit for me,” Mari said.
Zuercher said UD officials plan to manage the property in the same manner that the Wolters did, allowing the school to embody its mission to promote stewardship of human and natural resources. He also hopes to engage the larger campus community, and perhaps eventually the wider Dubuque community, with the land.
“It’s going to take a little while to develop and scheme out everything, but I think this is going to be a really exciting place for students, for faculty and for, hopefully, others in this larger community,” he said.
While the couple’s conservation practices were a family effort, Gary Wolter credited his wife as the “heart and soul” of efforts to restore the land. He expressed his appreciation for UD officials’ willingness to maintain his wife’s vision.
“What Mari has done is special, and what the University of Dubuque is doing is special,” he said. “It’s kind of taken both of them to share a vision, and the future students are the ones who are going to be beneficiaries.”