A Dubuque man was arrested Friday for allegedly repeatedly dealing crack near city parks last year.
Donzell L. Grant, 29, of 1030 Walnut St., Apt. B, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on three counts of delivery of crack.
All of the charges stem from alleged incidents in early 2019 during which Grant sold crack to police informants.
Court documents state that an undercover purchase of 1.02 grams of crack occurred on Jan. 15, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson Park; a purchase of 0.6 grams occurred on Feb. 13, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson and Hilltop parks; and a purchase of 0.44 grams occurred on Feb. 15, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson and Avon parks.
In the last incident, Grant met the person he sold drugs to near the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. because Grant had just gotten done meeting with his probation officer, according to court documents.
A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 17 of this year.