UPDATE
A pair of Democratic presidential candidates plan to host public, outdoor events on the same day next week in Dubuque.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, will host an ice cream social at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Town Clock Plaza.
A press release states that tickets are not required to attend the event, but people are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2m16Jyf. The release notes that "entrance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis."
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind., will hold a town hall at 6 p.m. at Alliant Energy Amphitheater in the Port of Dubuque. To RSVP for that event, visit https://bit.ly/2m08wDH.
Buttigieg will hold another local event earlier on Monday.
He will host a town hall at 1:30 p.m. at Elkader Opera House, 207 N. Main St. To RSVP for that event, visit https://bit.ly/2mlqHEi.