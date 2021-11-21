GALENA, Ill. — The Galena and U.S. Grant Museum boasts a collection of more than 10,000 artifacts, from maps to books to hats to artwork.
Every 10 years, that collection must be inventoried — a truly monumental task. But a small group of volunteers has risen to the challenge.
Since 2019, Terri Hilgendorf, of Dubuque, and Kathy Leonard and Jim Durrant, both of Galena, have spent countless hours cataloging each of the museum’s items.
“We’re fortunate to have this very strong core of volunteers that are so helpful,” said Kris Chapman, a longtime volunteer herself who assists and directs the trio with their work.
Every Wednesday, the group can be found at the museum at 211 S. Bench St. Whether the volunteers are holed up in the small archival room or perusing the museum’s many storage areas, they always are hard at work.
“We’ve gone through all the exhibits in here, as well as the storage on the third floor,” said Hilgendorf, gesturing around one of the museum’s exhibit halls on a recent Wednesday. “Our big job is to distinguish what’s an artifact and what is a prop.”
The inventory process is particularly necessary as the museum hopes to move to a new location on Bouthillier Street within the next three to five years.
Leonard said it is imperative that the collections are properly archived before then.
“How can we move it if we don’t even know what we have?” she said.
The group has the archival process down to a science.
Leonard reads an item’s catalog number to Hilgendorf, who finds its entry in the computerized inventory system. The object’s precise location must be verified, including the room, bay and box where it is stored.
Hilgendorf updates information such as the object’s condition and checks to see if a photograph of the object is on file.
If not, Leonard uses a nearby scanner to record an image of flat objects such as books and sheet music. For larger or bulkier objects, Durrant, an accomplished photographer, snaps a picture of the item.
“I also do inventory,” he said. “Those two usually end up working together, and I’ll work by myself.”
Chapman supervises the trio’s work and lends a hand wherever necessary. She also has a carefully organized whiteboard dedicated to managing items the museum has acquired to add to its collection.
And so it has gone for the past two years, as the group slowly chips away at the thousands of items to be tracked. The group hopes the inventory can be finished within the next year.
Though the work might seem tedious, it is a passion project for the volunteers. They also said their work has kept them occupied and offered a social outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was fortunate that this could be my pandemic project,” Chapman said, with a laugh. “I needed something to do.”