ST. DONATUS, Iowa — To those who knew him, a word that would describe John Bohy is “servant.”
More than once during the winter, John’s son, James Bohy, recalls his father driving motorists’ cars up the steep hill adjacent to their Bellevue home.
The road was tricky to navigate and the shoulders difficult to spot. John navigated to the top, then trudged back through thick snow.
“Sometimes, he would do that two or three times in the same night,” James said. “He just got up and did it. He never expected to be thanked.”
John, 91, died unexpectedly at his St. Donatus home on Dec. 17.
HIS LOVES
John was born in the same tiny Iowa town — Woolstock — as George Reeves, the actor who played Superman in the first television series that featured the character. But John’s birth came 14 years after Reeves’, and Billie Bohy said her husband never met the actor.
But whether it was serving his church, the local American Legion post or the Bellevue Community School District, John made a superhero-sized impression in his community.
“He was one of the first to arrive in the morning and the last to leave at night,” said Virgil Murray, a former Bellevue school superintendent.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, John earned his bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University and, later, his master’s degree from Iowa State University.
John’s wife of 62 years, Billie, described their introduction as a “whirlwind courtship.”
“We dated for two weeks, and he wanted to take me home to meet with family,” she said. “A week after that, he proposed.”
After they married in 1957, they had three children over the following decade.
In 1967, the family moved to Bellevue when John landed a job in the Bellevue Community School District as a guidance counselor.
John and his family later relocated to a farm along U.S. 52 outside the city, where they raised beef cattle and grew corn.
He later was promoted to high school principal, a role he filled until his 1990 retirement.
Education was one of John’s great loves.
“He used to tell me when we were first married … that his dream was to someday live in the country and to teach and to farm,” Billie said. “And he got them all accomplished before he left us.”
Murray recalled Bohy’s “hands-on” leadership and willingness to assist in any capacity, whether it be assisting in the creation of the school’s wrestling program or coaching track and cross country.
If a student needed a ride home after sports practice, he drove them himself, Murray said.
CONNECTION
James, 52, said his father — a child of the Great Depression — sought to instill his work ethic and fiscal savvy into his children.
“Weekends were not spent laying around in front of the television every morning,” he said. “We were out working on the farm.”
Of course, there was room for pleasure, James said. John played ball and chess with the children — but it was important for him “to keep fun in its proper place.”
John frequently invited people to use the fishing pond at his farm, where he had set up a trailer.
“On certain nights, he would invite people out to this trailer, and we would play euchre and maybe smoke cigars,” Murray said. “He brought people together.”
Providing opportunities for connection manifested for John in other ways, Billy said.
John observed that residents needed better access to transportation, so he successfully persuaded Regional Transit Authority in the 1990s to add a Bellevue stop.
Billy believes John never understood the extent of his abilities.
“There wasn’t a thing the man couldn’t or wouldn’t try to do,” she said. “He always said he was a ‘jack-of-all-trades, master of none.’ But I think he was master of a lot more than he thought he was.”