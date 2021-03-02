ANDREW, Iowa - Voters today narrowly approved reinstating Andrew Community School District's physical plant and equipment levy.
A total of 133 people, or 53%, voted for it, while 117, or 47%, were against it. The measure required a simple majority to pass.
The previous PPEL expired five years ago. Since then, district officials have had to deal with larger facility needs that have depleted available funds.
Officials set the PPEL rate at $1.34 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which will generate about $168,000 per year. The funds will be used to replace plumbing, replace roofs and fix issues with heating controls.
District officials previously said they plan to decrease the levy rate for their management fund if the PPEL levy was approved, an action that would result in residents’ overall school tax rates remaining the same.