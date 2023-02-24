In February of 1993, Kris Parker, a nationally known rap music artist also known as KRS-ONE, intensely addressed the audience during his speech in the Marie Graber Ballroom in the Alumni Campus Center on the Loras College campus.
Rap artist Kris Parker, known by his stage name of KRS-ONE, addressed an audience 30 years ago at Loras College, pulling no punches as he spoke about the state of higher education.
Parker criticized the American college system for teaching students to memorize information, rather than think critically.
Born and raised in New York, Parker emerged from teenage homelessness to co-found Boogie Down Productions. The hip-hop group released its critically acclaimed album, “Criminal Minded,” in 1987.
Parker formed the Stop the Violence Movement about a year later. Consisting of contemporary East Coast hip-hop artists, the movement formed as a reaction to violence in the hip-hop community.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the rapper’s Dubuque appearance in its Feb. 21, 1993, edition.
RAPPER RIPS COLLEGE SYSTEM
The next time you pray to a cross, think about praying to an electric chair or a .45-caliber revolver.
The next time you read a book, first read or find out the history of the author — otherwise, you won’t completely understand the book.
America’s education institutions are sexist and they’re geared to helping people not to think clearly and build better lives, but to memorize information and get jobs.
Those were some of the thoughts of Kris Parker, also known as KRS-ONE, a nationally known rap music artist who spoke to about 150 people at Loras College on Saturday afternoon.
Parker’s 100-minute speech was presented by the Loras College Activities Board and the Black Student Union as part of the celebration of Black History Month.
Parker has been called “the conscience of rap” and its “leading activist” by Rolling Stone magazine. Known by many rap fans and rap artists as “The Teacher,” Parker’s no-nonsense views on life in urban America have made him popular on U.S. college campuses.
Parker grew up in the Bronx, N.Y., where he ran away from home at 13 and lived on the streets for six years, educating himself at a public library while staying in public shelters and subway tunnels.
Parker used the Loras setting to rip the current American system of college education. He said students are being taught not to think but to be absorbent “Memorex tapes” that collect information that is regurgitated for teachers. Colleges are helping students foster the unrealistic view that a college education will be a sure ticket to a good, high-paying job after graduation.
“College is not knowledge. College is a business,” Parker said. “Education should bring us to reality. Education should not lead us down the road to fantasy.”
In 1989, Parker formed the “Stop the Violence” movement. Its all-star rap single, “Self Destruction,” raised more than $300,000 for the National Urban League programs that target Black-on-Black violence and education programs for inner-city youth.
