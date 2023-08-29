Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A barbecue event this month will raise funds for Guttenberg’s July 2024 fireworks display.
The BBQ Smoke Off event will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 400 block of South River Park Drive, according to an online announcement.
A $20 punch card will allow visitors to sample and vote on competing smoked meats.
Visit guttenbergiowa.net for more information.
