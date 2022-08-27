A fish at Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium wears a look of goofy contentment as it swims around. It takes on a dramatically different look when threatened.
“If something is chasing them, they want to look bigger,” Maia Davidson said of the spot-fin porcupinefish, a relative of pufferfish. “They can actually puff up.”
Davidson, the river museum’s assistant curator of living collections, said a porcupinefish puffing up is actually expanding its stomach — like filling a balloon with air.
“Their stomach internally is folded up on itself, so it can expand,” Davidson said. “They are lacking some ribs, and they don’t have a pelvis, so they aren’t breaking any bones when they expand. There also is a lot of elasticity in their skin.”
“Everybody loves pufferfish because they are a kind of derpy, dopey-looking fish that always seems happy, always seems to be wearing a smile,” Davidson said.
SPINY SPIKES GIVE FISH THEIR NAME
The spot-fin porcupinefish lives in the museum’s Gulf of Mexico aquarium with a variety of other fish, including some pufferfish relatives. Porcupinefish have relatively large heads and elongated bodies with spots. The spots hold spiky spines that pop out when the fish expands.
Davidson said the museum’s porcupinefish usually don’t expand unless threatened by a predator, so museum visitors are unlikely to see a bloated fish in the aquarium.
“(That) is good because that means they feel safe,” she said. “Puffing up is a defense mechanism. Sometimes they will just inflate themselves to stretch out.”
TEETH? MORE LIKE A BEAK
“In the wild, they will eat a lot of things that have shells,” Davidson said. “We feed them clams (in the shell). They also get a variety of different types of fish. We like to mix up their diet.”
Davidson said porcupinefish don’t have the same types of teeth as other fish.
“They have four teeth, two on top and two on the bottom which are fused, so that they form more of a beak, which is used to crush open the things they are eating.”
The crushing can take a toll on teeth.
“As they are crunching on shells or picking at rocks to find food, their teeth will wear down, so their teeth are continuously growing throughout their lives,” Davidson said.
DINER BEWARE
Porcupinefish have few predators in the wild due to the bloating defense, spiky spines and poisonous flesh.
“Sharks are one of the few creatures that will eat them,” Davidson said.
Porcupinefish may be eaten but humans, but they must be prepared carefully.
“They are very poisonous,” Davidson said. “In some of the Asian countries they are considered a delicacy, but they must be prepared by chefs who have been specially trained.”
