WOODBINE, Ill. — A Dubuque child was killed and two people were airlifted for treatment after a fiery, head-on crash Tuesday morning in Jo Daviess County.
The 10-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from a pickup truck, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. The child’s name has not been released.
A 9-year-old from Dubuque, whose name also was not released, also was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford, a press release states. The child later was transported to American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., for treatment. The driver of the vehicle in which they were riding — Julius S. Jones, 32, of Dubuque — was airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 20 about one-half mile west of Summit Drive between Stockton and Woodbine. The release states that Jones was westbound when his pickup started crossing the centerline. An eastbound Prairie Farms semi-tractor trailer being driven by Eric V. Federonich, 42, of Dubuque, was cresting a hill when he saw the pickup partially in the eastbound lane.
“Federonich attempted to maneuver the semi into the opposite lane of traffic but was struck by the Jones vehicle, causing the semi-tractor to ignite in flames,” the release states, though Federonich was not injured. The road was closed for hours after the wreck.
Jones faces charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while his license is revoked and improper lane usage.