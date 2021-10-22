MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa voters soon will elect a new mayor.
City Council Member Kevin Kuhlman and former mayor Tom Messerli are running for the position in the Nov. 2 election after current Mayor Don Schwenker declined to run for re-election.
On the City Council, incumbent Josh Collister faces challenger Jim Trivette for an at-large seat, with several other races uncontested.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with three of the four candidates in the contested races. Collister did not respond to requests for comment.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Kevin Kuhlman
Age: 43
Family: One son
Occupation: Owner of Maquoketa River Rental
Relevant experience: Member of Maquoketa City Council since 2015
Kuhlman said that if elected, he would prioritize outdoor recreational improvements, including installing a splash pad or swimming pool and paving several walking trails in town.
“I think outdoor recreation is key to happiness,” he said. “Maquoketa has a lot to offer for outdoor opportunities, and I’d like to focus and capitalize on it.”
Another key issue facing Maquoketa, he said, is a need to bring more businesses to the area. Now that the community recently installed fiber optic internet, he hopes city officials can attract more technology-based jobs.
Kuhlman promised to keep “an open mind and an open ear” for his constituents if elected mayor.
“I’d bring a lot of enthusiasm (to the job),” he said. “I know everybody in town, and everybody knows me, and there’s a certain amount of friendliness I bring.”
Tom Messerli
Age: 60
Family: Partner, Sheri Melvold, and two children
Occupation: 911 dispatcher for the Maquoketa Police Department, radio engineer and part-time locksmith
Relevant experience: Served as Maquoketa’s mayor from 2000 to 2008
Messerli noted that Maquoketa has tackled several large projects in recent years, such as the ongoing Platt Street project that includes new sidewalks, pavement and water and sewer infrastructure. Now, he said, the city should address smaller but important issues such as property maintenance and street sign replacement.
“I think right now, we need to take a step back and work on some housekeeping issues,” he said. “... Small things have fallen through the cracks, and we just need to go back and address those.”
Messerli said he also would prioritize initiatives to address juvenile crime and delinquency.
He said that during his previous tenure as mayor, the city completed several major initiatives, including the construction of a new fire station. He said he would bring that experience with him if elected.
“I am well versed in how the system works,” he said.
AT-LARGE COUNCIL SEAT
Jim Trivette
Age: 65
Family: Two children
Occupation: Retired from manufacturing company Arconic; now a General Educational Development instructor at Black Hawk College
Relevant experience: First time running for elected office
One of Trivette’s top priorities is bringing more jobs to Maquoketa. He said the pandemic and associated hiring struggles have created a difficult economic climate but that the city could take advantage of its location near U.S. 61 to attract businesses.
“We also need to take advantage of our industrial park,” he said. “There are some vacancies there, and I would like to see something brought in there.”
If elected, Trivette also would focus on improving infrastructure, including roads and street signs, and would prioritize funding for city emergency services.
“We have a good police and fire department here, and I’d like to make sure that they’re given what they need to maintain their quality of work,” he said.