Obtaining a higher fire protection rating, increasing staffing and improving patient care top a list of priorities under a new strategic plan for the Dubuque Fire Department.
The five-year plan was developed as part of an effort to achieve accreditation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence. It was developed using significant community feedback.
“The intent is to use it as a living document to guide our decisions, along with ongoing city manager and City Council direction to create improvements in the fire department that are meaningful to the community,” Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines said.
Staffing
The department has started to gradually increase staffing to man another fire engine and ambulance at a new West End fire station. Officials hope to hire up to 12 new positions through fiscal year 2026 and beyond.
Currently, city officials are recommending $40,000 be spent in fiscal year 2023 to update a fire station relocation and expansion study, which is now more than 13 years old.
That study recommended a new station near Chavenelle Road and Northwest Arterial to provide service to the west side of the city. However, it did not adequately account for the construction of the Southwest Arterial, a new four-lane roadway slated to open in July.
Currently set to be built in fiscal year 2026, the station’s design and construction will depend on whether annexation and development within the highway corridor indicates it is needed, Steines said.
Fire-protection rating
The strategic plans also calls for improving the city’s fire-protection rating through enhanced training and better documentation of fire hydrant maintenance to ensure adequate water pressure to protect life and property.
Dubuque’s fire-protection rating was upgraded in 2016 by the national Insurance Services Office to the second-best rating possible, due in part to improved response times. The city received high marks for a computer-aided dispatching system, installed in late 2014, that uses real-time GPS data to dispatch based on the location of the nearest fire vehicle. Dubuque’s rating improved from Class 3 to 2.
ISO evaluates staffing and training, the community’s water supply, the efficiency of local emergency communications and fire-prevention efforts.
Most U.S. insurers use the information when deciding what coverage to offer and prices to charge for personal or commercial property insurance.
“I expect we’ll remain in Class 2, but there’s a range,” Steines said. “We are trying to improve and become lower in that Class 2 setting, and, hopefully, eventually move to Class 1. ... The only other place we can gain is in personnel, and that’s always an issue because it’s costly and hard to do.”
Patient care
Over the next one to two years, the department also plans to better track patient data and implement “after-action” reviews as part of an ongoing effort to improve care and outcomes for patients suffering from stroke and severe heart attacks.
Last fiscal year, 16% of EMS patients experiencing cardiac arrest survived, compared to a national average of about 11%, according to the American Heart Association.
“Is there equipment, training and procedure we should be doing to improve those numbers?” Steines said.
Over the past several years, department officials have implemented procedures and equipment that allow vital data to be transmitted to Dubuque’s hospitals at the same time patients are being treated by paramedics.
About 93% of patients exhibiting signs or symptoms were examined in the field for stroke by paramedics in fiscal year 2019. That compares to a national average of 65% of patients identified receiving a stroke exam, according to department data.
“The biggest thing we can do with stroke patients is identifying the signs and symptoms early, and calling the facility ahead of time and do a stroke alert at the receiving facility,” Steines said. “It’s all about time into the ER and time to procedure at the hospitals.”
City Council Member Ric Jones, a retired EMS supervisor for the Dubuque Fire Department, and other council members praised the plan during a presentation this week.
“We are benchmarking outcomes to national averages and it is exciting and re-affirming, because the benchmarks show we are well on the right path and exceeding the outcomes of many — if not most — other agencies,” Jones said.