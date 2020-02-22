EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Criminal charges now have been filed in relation to a fatal crash on the Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
But the person charged is the driver of the car that broke down on the bridge.
On Friday, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay told the Telegraph Herald that Nathan L. Scott, 38, of 2670 Anamosa Drive in Dubuque, is charged with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, a felony; driving while his license was revoked, a misdemeanor; and perjury, a felony.
His first hearing in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court on the charges is set for March 19.
Authorities previously said Scott was driving east on the bridge that connects Dubuque and East Dubuque, Ill., when his vehicle broke down at about 1:15 a.m. Nov. 28, 2018. Luke J. Billmeyer, 30, of Dubuque, was a passenger in the vehicle and was helping push the car from behind when it was rear-ended by an eastbound vehicle driven by Whitaker J. Ingles, then 25 and of Dyersville, Iowa.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene, while Scott, Ingles and Ingles’ passenger were injured.
Immediately after the wreck, Ingles was cited with failure to reduce speed, but the citation was dismissed about three weeks later. Scott was cited with driving with a revoked license, but that, too, eventually was dismissed.
Hay said Friday that Scott knowingly left the scene of the crash before he was permitted to do so by police. The charge is a felony because the crash involved someone being injured or killed. A conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, with a one-year minimum.
Scott also allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license at the time. His license was revoked in 2017 after he was convicted of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Iowa. A conviction on that charge can carry up to one year in jail.
Hay said Scott also lied under oath to a grand jury on Dec. 18, 2018, when he stated that he was not driving the vehicle when it broke down on the bridge. A conviction on that perjury charge is punishable by at least two years and up to five years in prison.
Hay said the investigation into the crash continues and more charges could be filed.
These three criminal charges were filed nearly 15 months after the crash. Hay said the length of the investigation is uncommon.
“This is a little longer than normal,” Hay said. “There are a lot of factors that can make it take longer than normal. Is this typical? No.”
Hay previously said he only received the crash reconstruction report from Illinois State Police last month.
Hay said he could not comment on what investigative work needs to be completed before he would decide if additional charges will be filed or when that might be done.
Last month, Vania Riedl, Luke Billmeyer’s brother, shared her frustration over the status of the investigation more than one year after the wreck. On Friday, she said she and her family were pleased to learn of the latest development.
“We are glad things are moving forward,” Riedl said. “We are looking forward to the investigation continuing.”