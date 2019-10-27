Ali Chapman joined Woodward Community Media, a division of Woodward Communications, Inc., as the Human Resources Coordinator.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced:
New hires:
Alex Wold, machining.
Scott Schlickman, maintenance supervisor.
Lindsey Stelken, factory production support coordinator.
Parker Kluesner, rough casting finisher.
Dakota Oglesby, blast cleaner.
Clinton Manning, machining.
Tim Streight, material handler.
Mike Freisinger, labor, foundry.
Jerry Runde, casting dispatcher.
Michelle McDonald, human resources manager.
Andy Draus, software engineer II.
Nikk Hauri, utility worker.
Promotions:
Kyle Harris, shipping supervisor.
Joe Hanson, software engineer II.
Blake Martin, software engineer II.
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced that Cathy Mauk Dickens has joined its team of real estate sales professionals.
Paisley Herbst has accepted the position of director of health information management at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. •
Chad Fitzgerald has joined Express Employment Professionals team as Office Services Employment Specialist.
Adam Rausch is Express Employment Professionals’ newest SRG Executive Recruiter.
At a recent Board of Directors meeting of Remax Advantage Realty, the following officers were elected and are new shareholders:
Greg Adams, broker/owner and president of the company, now is accompanied by Jeff Adams as vice president, Dave Sandman as treasurer and Ashley (Adams) Erschen as secretary. Adams, Sandman and Erschen have been with the company for more than 15 years.
Local Mediacom employee Jason Spautz earned a top customer service award and recognition by the company’s senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom’s Regional Operations Center in Moline, Ill. Spautz, a Dubuque resident, earned the Area Operations Employee of the Year award for his outstanding work as a broadband specialist in the Dubuque and Sugar Grove area.
Northeast Iowa Community College will celebrate its outstanding Dubuque County alumni and a retiree for their leadership and service in a Hall of Fame ceremony on November 18 at the Peosta campus.
The three alumni inductees include:
Larry Benn, Auto Mechanics, 1985: Benn is owner and manager of Auto Tech in Dyersville, Iowa, an auto repair service, collision and towing business he founded in 1994. Benn and his company contribute to local organizations, charities and fundraisers in the Dyersville area. The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce named Auto Tech Business of the Year in 2017.
Gregory Conway, Marketing Management, 1981: Conway is the soft-lines purchasing manager for Theisen’s Supply Inc. and the company’s 24 stores in Iowa and Wisconsin. As purchasing manager, he leads a team of buyers and their staff, with direct responsibility for sales, profit, merchandising and vendor negotiations.
Rick Steines, Fire Science, 2001, and Emergency Medical Technician, 1983: Steines is the fire chief for the Dubuque Fire Department. Steines served on the Dubuque County Fire Association’s fundraising campaign for the $2.6 million Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility, which was completed in 2006. He serves as a member of the Emergency Management Association Commission and the Dubuque County Joint 9-1-1 Service Board.
The Outstanding Retiree Award inductee is:
Jerry Kramer, Learning Center math instructor, 1999–2018: After teaching math and physics for 11 years in Dyersville-area high schools, Kramer joined the Learning Center math faculty at the College. He and his wife, Lois, operated a dairy farm in rural Dyersville for 27 years. During his career and in retirement, Kramer continues to improve students’ math skills at the college.
The Conservation Society (a private organization) has awarded Isabella Metcalf, an Environmental Science and Biology major from the University of Dubuque, the Baumgartner Kapler scholarship. The scholarship is named in memory of Dr. W.J. Baumgartner, who was one of the original founders of the Society, and Dr. Joseph Kapler, who was a longtime Society member and biology professor at Loras College. This award is given to a student majoring in an environmental field.