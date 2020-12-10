A fire that devastated a school in Jo Daviess County 65 years ago caused students to take classes in church basements, a furniture store and a local physician’s living room.
The fire that destroyed the school in Stockton, Ill., burned for 12 hours and sent school officials scrambling to find space to hold classes for elementary, middle and high school students.
Construction of new school buildings to replace the burned structures was completed in fall 1956.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the fire and its aftermath in its Dec. 5, 1955, edition.
FIRE DESTROYS STOCKTON SCHOOL
School officials worked Monday to make arrangements for emergency classrooms for Stockton grade and high school pupils left school-less by Sunday’s fire, the worst in the town’s history.
Grade school classes will resume Tuesday for town children. Rural schools of the district were not affected.
One first-grade class will meet in the city park house; a split first and second grade at the Universalist church basement; the other second-grade class in Dr. Lyle Rachuy’s living room; both third grades in the Evangelical United Brethren church basement; the fourth grade in City Hall; and the seventh and eighth grades at Evangelical United Brethren church. There are no fifth or sixth grades at the Stockton school.
Principal Kenneth Underwood said school offices have been set up in the Trost building on Main Street, where they will remain for the rest of the school year.
High school classes will start Wednesday. Each of the four classes will be assigned to a single location, and teachers will go from place to place to conduct classes.
The four high school locations are the Masonic temple, the basement of the furniture store, the Methodist church and Lutheran church basements. Underwood said Stockton has had offers from Hanover, Elizabeth, Warren, Pearl City, Lena and Milledgeville of books, desks, tables and other necessary supplies for continuing school.
Only one section of the three-section grade and high school was undamaged in the fire. It houses the gymnasium and part of the high school classrooms, including commercial and homemaking laboratories.
However, even this section is unusable at present as there is no electricity and no heating facilities available.
Stockton volunteer firemen, directed by Chief David Longemann, were on the scene for 12 hours Sunday. For most of that time, they were aided by volunteers from Elizabeth and Lena and for part of the time by firemen from Warren.
The alarm was turned in at 6:05 a.m. Sunday by the school janitor on his way to the school to refuel the furnace. The fire evidently had been burning for several hours, firemen said, as electric clocks in the building were stopped at 2:15 a.m.
According to Longemann, the fire started in the boiler room between the grade and high school sections. It spread rapidly, and by the time firemen had arrived, minutes after the alarm was turned in, they were unable to enter the grade school building because of the smoke.