A prescription drug take-back event will be held this weekend across Iowa.

Leftover prescription drugs will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at designated sites, according to a press release.

The release states that the collection protects the environment from improper medication disposal and helps prevent the misuse of opioid pain relievers and other prescription drugs.

Local collection sites are:

ASBURY

  • Asbury Police Department, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive

BELLEVUE

  • Bellevue Police Department, 106 N. Third St.

DUBUQUE

  • Dubuque County Sheriff's Department, 770 Iowa St.
  • Hartig Drug, 2225 Central Ave.
  • Hartig Drug, 127 Locust St.
  • Hartig Drug, 1600 University Ave.
  • Hartig Drug, 2255 JFK Road
  • Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 400 S. Locust St.
  • Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 3500 Dodge St.
  • Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 2395 Northwest Arterial
  • Infocus Pharmacy, 1690 Elm St.
  • MercyOne Dubuque Elm Street Pharmacy, 1920 Elm St.

DYERSVILLE

  • Hartig Drug, 711 Sixth Ave. SE
  • Dyersville Police Department, 338 First Ave. E.

GUTTENBERG

  • Hartig Drug, 200 Main St., Guttenberg

MANCHESTER

  • Brehme Drug, 220 E. Main St.
  • Delaware County Sheriff's Department, 304 E. Delaware St.

MAQUOKETA

  • Jackson County Sheriff's Department, 104 S. Niagara St.
  • Maquoketa Police Department, 102 S. Niagara St.
  • Osterhaus Pharmacy, 9128 W. Platt St.

PEOSTA

  • Peosta Police Department, 7896 Burds Road

SABULA

  • Sabula Police Department, 410 Broad St.

Visit odcp.Iowa.gov/RxTakeBacks for additional information.

Tags

Recommended for you