A prescription drug take-back event will be held this weekend across Iowa.
Leftover prescription drugs will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at designated sites, according to a press release.
The release states that the collection protects the environment from improper medication disposal and helps prevent the misuse of opioid pain relievers and other prescription drugs.
Local collection sites are:
ASBURY
BELLEVUE
DUBUQUE
DYERSVILLE
GUTTENBERG
MANCHESTER
MAQUOKETA
PEOSTA
SABULA
Visit odcp.Iowa.gov/RxTakeBacks for additional information.
