MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A split Maquoketa City Council on Monday discussed an ordinance that would allow the use of golf carts on city streets, ultimately taking no action on the issue.
The possibility of allowing golf carts in city limits arose at a recent meeting of the city’s public safety committee, according to City Manager Josh Boldt.
He noted during Monday’s council meeting that an ordinance allowing golf carts in the city would include additional requirements beyond those for all terrain vehicles and utility vehicles, which have been allowed to operate on nearly all Maquoketa streets for several years.
“(Golf carts) don’t have the same acceleration capabilities (as ATVs or UTVs), they don’t have the same Department of Natural Resources insurance requirements and registration requirements, and typically, they don’t have road-ready light systems,” Boldt said. “It’s important to remember that there are no seatbelts on these.”
He presented a golf cart ordinance from Solon, Iowa, as a potential model for an ordinance that Maquoketa might use. Regulations included the requirement that drivers be over 18 and possess a driver’s license and proof of insurance, pay an annual fee, install safety equipment such as a slow moving vehicle sign and drive only from sunrise to sunset. Golf carts also could not operate on “main or primary road extensions,” which in Maquoketa would include Main and Platt streets.
Council Members Dick Rickerl, Mark Lyon, Brent Good and Kevin Kuhlman opposed allowing golf carts in the city.
“These things were made for a golf course. They’re not made for city streets,” Kuhlman said, citing concerns with the lack of seatbelts and road-ready light systems. “I think if we do pursue this, I think we’ll be opening up a can of worms that’s going to be hard to close. I don’t see it as safe.”
Rickerl said he felt golf carts are not a good fit for Maquoketa’s busy streets. Lyon added that he already observes golf carts in his neighborhood, driven by children in what he deemed an unsafe manner.
“There are golf carts circling the block all the time, often with four children going as fast as the golf cart will go,” he said, later adding, “It looks dangerous to me.”
Council Member Cory Simonson argued that an ordinance regulating golf carts would help police the issue and eliminate underage drivers.
“This ordinance would require a license and (the operator to be) 18,” he said. “Right now, you have kids out there, and that’s part of the problem.”
Council Member Dan Holm also indicated his willingness to pursue a golf cart ordinance, while Council Member Josh Collister said he had no strong convictions one way or the other.
The council took no action on the issue Monday, and Mayor Tom Messerli said after the meeting that as a majority of council members did not support golf carts, the topic will not come before the council again.
