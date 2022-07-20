MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A split Maquoketa City Council on Monday discussed an ordinance that would allow the use of golf carts on city streets, ultimately taking no action on the issue.

The possibility of allowing golf carts in city limits arose at a recent meeting of the city’s public safety committee, according to City Manager Josh Boldt.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.