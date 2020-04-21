Authorities said a man suffered serious injuries in a semi-tractor-trailer crash Friday in Dubuque.
Michael F. Weber, 56, of Waterloo, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to a Dubuque police report obtained Monday.
The crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Rockdale Road. Police said Weber was driving west on a private driveway when he suffered a medical emergency. The semi entered a ditch and came to rest against a utility pole.