An airplane ride as a child sparked a lifelong love of flying for Bryan Gutraj.
“When I was growing up, we went out to California for a trip to Disneyland, and I was just fascinated by the flight, looking out the window of the United Airlines airplane,” said Gutraj, 47, a senior flight instructor at University of Dubuque. “ … That’s where my fascination with aviation started.”
After working as an accountant and lawyer, Gutraj launched a second career training prospective pilots at UD. He currently serves as a senior flight instructor and stage check examiner in the university’s aviation program.
Gutraj recently was named Best Flight Instructor in the Nation for 2023 by Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a title given to the top-scoring flight instructor from the association’s annual Flight Training Experience Survey.
“It’s a great honor for Bryan, and we’re just happy that he represents the University of Dubuque,” said Randy Warm, director of aviation at UD. “I think it speaks very well of him.”
Taking flight
Years after falling in love with aviation as a child, Gutraj was accepted into the aviation training program at University of Illinois. Just before starting school, however, he switched to accounting, fearing his job prospects would be limited in aviation.
He earned his private pilot’s license in 1998 but continued working in accounting, later earning a law degree. As a practicing attorney in the Chicago area, Gutraj frequently found himself working with clients in the aviation industry.
“I had a lot of aviation clients – people who were pilots or mechanics, people who owned flight schools – and they were always telling me these fun stories about the adventures that they were having,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m stuck here in this office, and they’re off flying around the country.’”
Around 2015, Gutraj decided to take the leap and pursue aviation as a career. He earned his commercial pilot license and flight instructor ratings and began seeking work as a flight instructor. He eventually accepted a post at UD, where he began teaching in August 2020.
In his initial full-time capacity, Gutraj worked with eight students per semester, leading them through ground school, instrument ratings, simulator work and more. He has taught a broad spectrum of learners, from student pilots through multi-engine instructor candidates.
“(Students) all think of concepts and approaches to flying differently, so they’ll ask me questions that make me think about my aviation knowledge in a whole different way,” Gutraj said.
Among his students is Jonathan Mayer, who described Gutraj as a “walking library” of aviation knowledge and resources.
“He’s always searching for extra information that could help students, and he sends emails just filled with supplements after our lessons,” Mayer said.
Mayer, 21, graduated from UD with a bachelor’s degree in flight operations in December and currently is training to receive his initial flight instructor license. That goal, he said, was inspired by Gutraj, who always goes above and beyond for his students and brings his experience to the classroom.
“He pulls real-world examples that he’s experienced and that he’s seen or read about going on in the industry and applies that to our lessons, so we can really understand why we’re doing certain things,” Mayer said.
Today, Gutraj continues to work as an attorney and certified public accountant in Illinois while teaching part-time at UD.
Earning recognition
Each year, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association asks flight students and pilots to voluntarily review their flight training experiences in the annual Flight Training Experience Survey. In the 2023 online survey, held last fall, 1,153 individual flight instructors and 608 different flight schools were evaluated.
Prior to announcing the winner, the association designated the top flight instructor in each of six regions across the country, so Gutraj knew that he had been declared the top instructor in the Central Southwest region, which includes Iowa. But he said he still was shocked when his name was called for the top honor at a convention in Oshkosh, Wis., last month.
“I was honestly speechless,” Gutraj said. “We’ve got a lot of great instructors … at UD and, of course, all across the country, who are phenomenal teachers, so to be the best out of all of those for this past year is pretty remarkable.”
Warm said Gutraj’s dedicated and thorough teaching style, as well as his kind demeanor, make him a valuable instructor and a deserving recipient of the award.
“He just has a great personality and is able to relay the message that we need to get out so people can understand it and do the right things in the air,” Warm said.