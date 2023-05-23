Flight instructor
Buy Now

Bryan Gutraj, senior flight instructor at University of Dubuque, was named the Best Flight Instructor in the Nation by Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

 JESSICA REILLY

An airplane ride as a child sparked a lifelong love of flying for Bryan Gutraj.

“When I was growing up, we went out to California for a trip to Disneyland, and I was just fascinated by the flight, looking out the window of the United Airlines airplane,” said Gutraj, 47, a senior flight instructor at University of Dubuque. “ … That’s where my fascination with aviation started.”

Recommended for you