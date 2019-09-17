BEETOWN, Wis. — Authorities said an “impaired” felon was arrested last week at a Grant County tavern after making “vague comments of being on the news” while carrying a pistol.
Brian P. Irish, 62, of rural Lancaster, was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, carrying a handgun where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that deputies responded to Yesterdaze in Beetown at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday to investigate a man who made the news comments and had a pistol inside the tavern. They detained Irish while investigating the matter.
“Eventually, deputies were able to locate the pistol Irish had hidden outside of the bar once he had learned the authorities had been called,” the release states. “The firearm was loaded, and Irish was discovered to be impaired as well as a convicted felon.”
Marijuana also was found on him, the release states.