One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque.
Kathleen N. Gaertnier, 27, of Dubuque, was driven by a friend to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dodge Street and University Avenue Extension. Police said Noelle L. Jones, 20, of Iowa City, was leaving the Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto parking lot and driving north through the intersection when Gaertnier, who was traveling east on Dodge, ran a red light and collided with Jones’ vehicle.
Gaertnier was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to respond to a steady red light.