Authorities are investigating an incident in which a Dubuque man was assaulted in his home, sustaining injuries that required treatment at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Jason J. Woods, 40, of 807 Garfield Ave., reported that he was assaulted at about 9 p.m. March 28 at his residence, according to Lt. Ted McClimon, of the Dubuque Police Department.
“It is an active investigation, so without going into too much detail, Mr. Woods was at his residence when an individual or individuals entered the residence and assaulted him,” McClimon said. “Nothing was taken (from the residence) that we are aware of.” He said the incident was reported to police on Friday, April 2.