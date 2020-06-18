CASCADE, Iowa — Attendees of a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday got an early look at Cascade’s new municipal swimming pool.
The $3.4 million facility will open Saturday, June 20, with some restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns.
The pool will be limited to 50% capacity daily — about 170 people. Users must reside in Cascade (zip code 52033) or Bernard (52032) or attend school in Cascade. Officials recommend that users maintain social distancing at the pool. Additional cleaning will be performed. Users must have a pre-purchased pool pass. An individual pass is $70 and family passes are $125. Passes are available at City Hall.