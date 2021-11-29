CENTRALIA, Iowa — It started with a pie.
When it was threshing time on the farms in Dubuque County in the 1940s, friends and neighbors all would come together to pitch in with the harvest.
During one such gathering in the Centralia area, Francis Koetz and Marian Schueller met.
Francis was one of the threshers and Marian came to help cook for the workers.
“When we were through eating dinner, someone said to her, ‘He looks hungry. Give him another piece of pie’,” Francis said. “I was the ‘he.’ We’ve been friends ever since.”
She liked him right away, Marian said.
They were married about five years later on Aug. 9, 1949, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta. Marian was 18, and Francis was 27.
“We both grew up a little bit,” Francis said.
They have been together for 72 years.
Before they were married, there was a time when it looked as though Francis was going to be called up into the Army. He went to St. Louis for a physical but didn’t pass and was sent back home.
“I got off the bus in Dubuque and then walked down the road to where my mother was living,” Francis said. “I scared the death out of her when I came walking in because I was supposed to be in the Army.”
Their wedding was early in the morning in Peosta. Afterward, they went to Dubuque to get their picture taken and then returned for a dinner at Marian’s parents’ house.
After dinner, everyone went outside, and a neighbor brought out a guitar. They danced in the yard, and Francis had to send someone out to get more beer.
They didn’t plan on a honeymoon, but Francis’s godmother and their priest convinced them they should go to visit relatives in South Dakota.
“On our way out, we ran into a terrible storm,” Francis said. “The wind was about 90 mph.”
The rain was so hard it blew in around the door and into the car Francis had borrowed from his father, soaking the bottom of Marian’s dress.
Later, back in Iowa, Francis and Marian bought a farm where they raised cattle. They had five children, Judy, Sue, Kathy, Jim and Jack.
“They did a lot of gardening and canning and freezing,” Judy said.
They went on rides and visited family, Sue said. Francis sometimes took the children fishing. Marian cooked and sewed.
“We spent a lot of time going to church and devotions,” Judy said.
In 1960, they quit farming and built a house in Centralia. At first, they lived in the basement while Francis finished the rest of the house. It was completed by 1962.
Francis got a job working for Marian’s uncle, delivering for department stores. He stayed with the company until he retired at age 60.
Today, they have 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Over the past five years, Francis started making wine.
In retirement, Francis and Marian also tackled woodworking projects together. Francis put the pieces together, and Marian handled the staining and varnishing. They made grandfather clocks, cabinets and tables, filling their home and making two dozen clocks for their grandchildren. They also volunteered to help with woodworking at St. John the Baptist.
“We always worked together,” Marian said.
“That’s what kept us going,” Francis said.