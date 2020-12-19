A man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a woman in Dubuque in 2018.
Patrick H. Booker, 47, of Waterloo, Iowa, was given the enhanced sentence late last month by Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig after a jury previously found him guilty of third-degree sexual abuse-second or subsequent offense.
Jurors also found him not guilty of first-degree kidnapping.
The charges stem from an attack in April 2018 in a Dubuque residence. During the trial, Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall said the victim originally intended to have sex with Booker and one of his friends but balked when Booker ordered her to have sex with a third person.
During the trial, the victim stated that Booker repeatedly physically assaulted her over the course of hours. After she went to her bedroom, he raped her. The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of sexual crimes.
Booker has filed a notice of appeal.