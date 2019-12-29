The new year also marks a new decade, affording tri-state business leaders an opportunity to look to the future.
The 2020s will begin with continued trade uncertainty, as President Donald Trump continues international skirmishes with other world powers. Local businesses almost certainly will feel the pinch.
Locally, Dubuque’s Central Avenue is poised for a makeover and several area manufacturing businesses hope to rebound from recent struggles. Meanwhile, economic development officials in Illinois are pondering the potential impact of the legalization of marijuana.
The Telegraph Herald has compiled a list of the top business stories
to watch in 2020.
TRADE BATTLES CONTINUE
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is complete, in essence, though it must be adopted and ratified. However, all signs point to an end to a years-long trade dispute that kicked off when Trump announced plans to withdraw from NAFTA, a prior North American agreement.
But a trade war with China likely will continue, despite the recent announcement of a “phase one” agreement.
“I think the rhetoric is outpacing the reality right now on trade,” said Chris Budzisz, a political science professor at Loras College in Dubuque. “The rhetoric right now is that things are moving and progressing and that positive change is happening. I think you’re going to get a different message from manufacturers in certain areas and from some agricultural interests. There’s still a desire to move faster on this.”
The trade battles have impacted the manufacturing and agricultural industries especially hard, with tariffs on imports and exports affecting supply and demand, as well as the supply chain.
Manufacturers draw parts from many suppliers. A tariff impacting one industry has a ripple effect on many others, Budzisz said.
CENTRAL AVENUE
As the year wrapped up, more than two dozen pop-up shops appeared on a stretch of Central Avenue. The businesses, part of a Dubuque Main Street program dubbed Central Express, are part of a wider effort to revitalize the busy thoroughfare.
The Central Express marks the latest event in a multistep effort to shine a spotlight on the corridor’s potential.
In 2018, Dubuque Main Street hosted an event dubbed “Build a Better Block.” In conjunction with that event, multiple businesses filled empty Central Avenue storefronts for one week.
In recent years, the corridor has seen signs of momentum.
An art studio, creative reuse center, billiards hall, cupcake shop and community retail space are among the entities that have opened their doors.
PORT OF DUBUQUE PROJECT
The coming year should see the start of construction of a six-story building housing apartments and retail space in the Port of Dubuque.
Merge LLC’s $20 million project will be the first in the city to take advantage of a new federal tax incentive that seeks to draw investment to low-income areas.
Merge Urban Development Group plans to build 180 apartment units and 23,000 square feet of retail space on vacant land west of the corporate headquarters for Flexsteel.
Construction likely would begin in the summer or fall of 2020 and last roughly 15 months, company officials told the Telegraph Herald in October.
FUTURE OF MANUFACTURERS
A pair of large Dubuque manufacturers experienced upheaval in the latter half of 2019, meaning 2020 could be a year of transition.
Deere & Co., the parent company of John Deere Dubuque Works, in early December announced plans to lay off 57 more workers at a Davenport facility, just one month after laying off 110 workers.
The company’s net sales were up 5% over the prior year, according to end-of-fiscal-year results. But the company forecast a decrease of at least 5% over the next year.
For the construction and forestry division — which
includes Dubuque’s facility — a 10% to 15% decrease in sales is expected.
The last calendar year also brought challenges for Flexsteel Industries Inc., a Dubuque-based manufacturer and importer of furniture and home decor. The company reported an 11.6% net sales decrease in the first quarter of the new fiscal year compared to the same period one year prior, even though net income rose significantly due to the sale of a California facility.
The company shuttered an Arkansas facility and is
attempting to sell the property, as well as a warehouse in Indiana. And Flexsteel officials in 2019 opted out of an agreement through which a now-defunct Jackson Street facility would have been gifted to a local nonprofit in favor of testing the market themselves.
MARIJUANA MARKET
Jan. 1 will mark the start of legal marijuana use in Illinois.
Local leaders already are preparing, with city officials in East Dubuque and Galena adopting ordinance amendments dictating where and how cannabis businesses can operate. Galena also has approved a pair of permits for businesses seeking to sell marijuana in the community.
The rollout will be heavily regulated, and commercial licenses for most dispensaries won’t be available until the summer or later. Experts predict a significant economic impact.
According to a study sponsored by Illinois Economic Policy Institute at University of Illinois, the state could generate $525 million in new tax revenue and boost the economy by $1 billion annually.
Experts also predict increased regional tourism and the possibility to create more than 23,600 jobs.
ROSHEK MOVES
Dubuque City Council members in December signed off on a development agreement paving the way for two of the city’s major employers — Heartland Financial USA and
Cottingham & Butler — to purchase downtown’s biggest office building.
The companies are purchasing the Roshek Building,
700 Locust St., for $12 million.
The agreement commits the city to build a new, 500-space parking structure at a site to be determined by Dec. 31, 2022, to accommodate a planned influx of employees working downtown. The city, too, is required to install lighting and call boxes between the new ramp and Roshek Building.
The companies would spend at least $2.85 million on improvements to the structure.
Collectively, the two companies plan to hire at least 32 full-time employees over the next three years. Those positions would have to be maintained through June 1, 2030, under the development agreement.
MLB COMES TO FIELD OF DREAMS
The impact of a planned Major League Baseball contest at Dyersville, Iowa’s Field of Dreams movie site was felt almost immediately after the announcement was made.
Local economic development officials reported being flooded with calls seeking information about the Aug. 13 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Hotels in Dyersville and beyond already have fielded a flurry of calls related to the 2020 game. In some cases, the rooms already have been spoken for.
Local businesses and economic development officials are ironing out the best ways to take advantage of the tourism boost. Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce officials discussed the possibility of “pop-up shops” that could temporarily fill any empty storefronts in the weeks leading up to the game.