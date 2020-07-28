LA CROSSE, Wis. — A longtime U.S. representative from Wisconsin is being challenged in the Democratic primary as he seeks to retain his seat.
Ron Kind, who has served as the representative of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1997, faces challenger Dr. Mark Neumann, a retired pediatrician and Franciscan brother. Both hail from La Crosse. Voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Meanwhile, two candidates — Jessie Ebben and Derrick Van Orden — are competing in the Republican primary. They will be highlighted in Wednesday’s edition of the TH.
The congressional district includes all of Crawford and Grant counties.
Kind handily defeated Republican challenger Steve Toft in the 2018 general election, capturing 60% of the vote.
Mark Neumann
Although Neumann has never held political office, he said making the policy changes he envisions requires a seat in the federal government.
The La Crosse resident favors progressive taxation to counteract wealth disparity, espouses government investment in renewable energy projects, supports the shuffling of military spending into diplomatic efforts and advocates for a publicly funded, national health insurance plan.
Neumann has differentiated himself from Kind by rejecting donations from political action committees and corporations.
“You can let the status quo continue, or you can challenge it,” Neumann said.
Through June 30, Neumann’s campaign raised $28,099, about one-third of which is his contribution.
Meanwhile, Kind garnered $1.5 million, of which about $1.1 million came from PACs representing insurance, health care, investment, manufacturing and utility industries. The remaining dollars stem from individual contributions along with minor corporate donations.
Neumann criticized Kind for not co-sponsoring legislation that would establish a single-payer health care plan, known as “Medicare for all.”
Ron Kind
Kind rejected Neumann’s assertions.
“I am not captive to anyone, and I never have been,” he said.
As an indication of his independence, Kind pointed to an index annually compiled by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University, which ranks him the seventh most bipartisan member of the U.S. House.
Kind has lent his support to legislation that would expand broadband internet, provide additional funding to nursing homes and spur development of biogas and agricultural nutrient recovery facilities. Last month, he helped introduce a bill that would expand Paycheck Protection Program eligibility for farmers.
“I don’t think there’s been a bigger champion for family farmers in Congress than I,” Kind said.
He believes universal health care coverage could be achieved by offering additional tax credits for people to purchase insurance through existing channels, but he would not support any of the single-payer plans proposed to date.