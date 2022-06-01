A federal program allowing students across the country to receive free meals during the past two years soon will end, and local officials worry that families will feel the strain amid an ongoing rise in food prices.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the national Food and Nutrition Service allowed schools to extend the free Seamless Summer Option meal program into the regular school year. The change eliminated the need to collect meal payments from all students, regardless of income.
But after the waiver expires June 30, eligibility for free and reduced-price meals again will be based on income level, with families required to apply for the discounted meals in most cases.
“It’ll be hard on those families (who) don’t qualify for free and reduced price lunches but aren’t necessarily what you would call middle income,” said Christin Smith, director of food and nutrition services for Holy Family Catholic Schools. “It’s going to be a lot of pressure on them to provide meals for their kids. We could see an increase in kids that don’t have enough food.”
High participation
Many area districts saw participation in their meal programs increase with the elimination of meal fees, particularly for school breakfasts.
Kyle Gansen, director of food and nutrition services for Western Dubuque Community School District, said the number of students who ate school breakfast tripled in many district buildings, while lunch participation increased by 5% to 10%.
He said a family with three children in the district typically would pay about $45 per week if the children ate school lunch each day, and $69 if they also ate school breakfast.
“That’s money that went directly into their pocket, that they could spend on something else,” he said. “In my mind, it’s the best form of stimulus there is because you know kids are getting a good meal.”
The Galena, Ill., school district also experienced a surge in popularity for its breakfast program. Food Service Director/Head Cook Anna Heller said the district previously offered breakfast only at the primary school, but when officials began serving breakfast at the middle and high schools, students “took full advantage.”
“Our high school that has never served breakfast was serving anywhere from 70 to 95 kids a day,” she said. “Some of these kids might not have gotten breakfast at home. Some of these kids might be only getting one meal at home or not a meal at all.”
The Dubuque Community School District had a 7% increase for participation in its lunch program and a 12% to 15% increase for its breakfast program as compared to the 2018-2019 school year, according to Joann Franck, food and nutrition services manager.
“I think it was a wonderful thing for kids, and that’s what we’re in this business to do — serve kids and families,” she said, noting that a family could save about $800 per child per year if the student ate both breakfast and lunch at school each day.
In the Southwestern (Wis.) School District, not only did more students eat school meals, but families with overdue balances had a chance to catch up and pay their fines, according to District Administrator John Costello.
“Now, we can foresee that that is going to be a bigger issue for us because some families don’t have the money to pay for school lunches, and they don’t qualify for free and reduced (meals), so that puts a bit of a burden on families and on the district to recover those funds,” he said.
Rising costs
The transition back to an income-based meal program comes as food prices continue to rise. Heller said the Galena district experienced significant cost increases throughout the year, with the price for a case of chicken nuggets increasing by $7 in one month.
“I am sadly disappointed that the government has not decided to renew this waiver,” she said. “With the food price increase hovering around 7% to 9%, it’s going to be hard for some families to … afford to have their kid (purchase) a hot lunch. And if you are not, are you going to be able to serve them a packed lunch that is going to be able to fulfill them for their brain to function properly for a full day of learning?”
Rising food costs, combined with handling fees and gas surcharges, prompted Dubuque Community School District to raise prices for next school year by about 15 cents per meal, according to Franck. Elementary school lunches now will cost $2.90, with middle school lunches at $3.10 and high school lunches at $3.15.
Gansen said the Western Dubuque district will “take a wait-and-see approach” this fall when determining whether to raise meal prices.
“We don’t want to be charging too much for our food, but we need to make sure it covers our cost,” he said.
Officials emphasized that most families now must apply again to qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Gansen said applications for this fall will open in July, after the federal government releases the updated income guidelines for qualification.
At certain Dubuque public schools, however, meals will remain free due to the federal Community Eligibility Provision. This program, which predates the pandemic, allows schools with a high percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price meals to offer meals to all students at no cost.
Franck said the eight district schools in that category are Audubon, Lincoln, Marshall, Prescott and Hoover elementary schools, Jefferson and Washington middle schools and the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
