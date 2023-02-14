Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Bellevue, Dubuque, Guttenberg and Garnavillo, Iowa.
A full-service truck dealership has moved to its new, larger facility in Dubuque.
Thompson Truck & Trailer now is located in a 29,500-square-foot facility at 6800 S. Boulder Brook Court. A small amount of work on the more-than-$7 million project was done in the fall of 2021, with work ramping up in earnest last year.
“It’s a lot easier to see us now from the highway (U.S. 20),” said General Manager Joe Hoffman. “We’ve been getting a lot of customers here locally and off the road already. The phone hasn’t really stopped ringing since we started. It’s exciting.”
Thompson Truck & Trailer previously was located at 1190 Roosevelt St. Ext. Nancy Kann, managing broker for DBQ Property Group, said she is working with a buyer on that location, but the exact use for the property has not yet been determined.
The new Thompson Truck & Trailer facility increased the number of truck bays from 12 to 16, including eight drive-thru bays for larger trucks. Hoffman said employees now have more room to work, including for trailer repairs.
“This (new building) is a lot nicer for drivers,” he added. “Our drivers’ lounge is the coolest room in the building. It’s pretty awesome to see customers going by all day.”
The larger facility also will allow the truck dealership to increase its staff. Hoffman said Thompson Truck & Trailer currently employs about 22 to 25 people in Dubuque, and he hopes to increase that number to 28 to 30 people by the end of the year, including adding three to five technicians and finding someone to manage online sales of parts.
Thompson Truck & Trailer in Dubuque can be reached at 563-278-2469. More about the company can be found at thompsontruck.com.
Clayton County funeral homes get new owner, name
Two Clayton County funeral home locations are operating under a new name and owner.
Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home is now Morris Funeral Home, after Brock Morris took over ownership on Feb. 1 from Bill Allyn. Morris Funeral Home has locations in Guttenberg and Garnavillo.
“I’m just very fortunate for the opportunity,” Morris said of running the funeral homes. “It’s a privilege to be able to do this job. I love what I do, and I am honored to serve the communities in Clayton County and beyond.”
In addition to owning Morris Funeral Home, Morris continues to work at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, splitting his time as needed among locations.
Morris said Allyn reached out to him about a year ago to see if he would be interested in taking over ownership of the Guttenberg and Garnavillo funeral homes.
“I worked with Bill for the rest of the year, starting in May,” Morris said. “I was working intermittently for him when I had time, and I’ve been working there ever since.”
Besides the name and ownership change, Morris said operations at the funeral home will remain unchanged.
“I have some ideas on how to upgrade and improve the facilities, but it will be the same excellent service the community has been used to for 75 years,” he said.
The Guttenberg location can be reached at 563-252-1842, and the Garnavillo location can be reached at 563-964-2201. More information on Morris Funeral Home can be found at morrisfuneralhomes.com.
New villas latest project for Bellevue riverfront resort
A Bellevue riverfront resort soon will have villas on its list of amenities.
Four villas are under construction at Off Shore Hotel & Resort, 4115 N. Riverview St. Property Manager Kaily Belken said the work started at the end of 2022, and the villas are expected to be open to guests in July.
“The idea is essentially to bring a new vibe down here that allows for a bit more space,” Belken said. “It’s for people who maybe are not campers who can also stay for the weekend beyond a hotel room.”
The new buildings will be located on the southeast side of the resort, near the swimming pond, and will offer views of the Mississippi River. Each villa, which is designed as an A-frame cabin, can sleep up to six people and will include a full kitchen. A fire pit and picnic table will be outside each villa.
The villas are the latest project undertaken at the resort since Offshore Enterprises purchased the property in 2020. Since then, Belken said, the resort’s campground has been expanded, an aquatic center with a pond and beach was added, and the restaurant and event center both were redone.
“(The villas) have been in the plans since the beginning,” Belken said. “The goal over the next few years is to increase the number to 10. ... Our description of these is that they can be for a family or for an adults’ weekend with friends. They can be catered to really anybody, which is nice.”
Those interested in being added to the waitlist for the villas can call the resort. Off Shore Resort can be reached at 563-872-5000 and found online at offshoreresort.net.
