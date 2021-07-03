SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Smoked pork and chicken prompted the mouths of attendees to water at Shullsburg's HomeTown ThrowDown today.
A dozen barbecue hopefuls gathered in Badger Park to kick off the community's Independence Day festivities. This marked the first year that the celebration has featured a barbecue contest.
"Everybody's doing a good job," Tammy White said, as her son Mason White, 10, enjoyed a chicken wing.
When the White family, of East Dubuque, Ill., heard about the competition, they decided to make the trek to Shullsburg for the food.
"I liked the ribs," Mason said.
Jason Weiskircher, president of the Shullsburg Fourth of July Celebration Committee, noted that the barbecue competition featured a special category for participants who are first responders.
Weiskircher said half of the 12 teams participated in the "volunteer" category, including the Shullsburg and Scales Mound, Ill., fire departments.
"Each year, the events are a little bit different, but the main feel of our celebration is the same," Weiskircher said, explaining it's the small-town feel and the shared appreciation of independence and American freedoms.
Two of the Shullsburg firefighters manning grills were Brad Weigel and Mitchell Long. Their department featured cheese made in Shullsburg on some of their offerings, including barbecue grilled cheese and grilled macaroni and cheese.
"We're just out here to have fun," Long said.
Firefighters from Shullsburg invited Scales Mound to compete, Scales Mound firefighter Nathan Brant said.
Both the Scales Mound and Shullsburg firefighter teams said they were new to competitions.
"We're all smoke-at-home guys," Brant said. "This is our first competition."
He said his team was the first to arrive at 4:30 a.m. They cooked all morning.
"It's been a good day," Brant said. "We're trying something new."
Competitor Ryan Brendemuehl said he and three friends from Potosi and Dubuque all became interested in smoking meat over the past few years.
Today was their first competition as well. They were decked out in red Hawaiian shirts and red-and-blue cowboy hats, eager to see how they stacked up against the other competitors.
After the competition, visitors are set to enjoy live music and a performance by comedian Charlie Berens, who has shot to fame on social media by sharing humorous takes on Midwest commonalities with videos such as "First-time camper" and "4 types of lawn guys." He has 1.7 million followers on Facebook alone.
"This year's a little bigger than our other years with the addition of the barbecue competition and Charlie Berens. We've kind of upped it," Weiskircher said. "We're really trying to bring in more people."
On Sunday, the celebration will continue with a parade, baseball game, talent show, exotic animal show, live music and fireworks.
"I love it, and I bring my kids here and they love the parade and the carnival," said Shullsburg resident Jamie Roberts.
Last year, the event committee altered the annual fireworks show due to the pandemic, opting for a bigger show that could be viewed from across town.
"The community seemed to really appreciate what we did last year," Weiskircher said. "This year, we can have traditional events."
Weiskircher said that by Friday, close to 1,000 tickets for the Saturday events had been sold. He expected the crowd size to grow to 3,000.
"This is a big thing. It brings a lot of people into town," Weiskircher said. "It takes all of our volunteers to pull this off."