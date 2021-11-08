For one Dubuque family, a medical complication has caused heartache and financial stress.
LeMarr Cook, 49, suffered a brain aneurysm in July and has been unable to work since. On Saturday, Nov. 13, friends plan to gather for a benefit aimed at supporting his family.
Late on the night of July 3, LeMarr left home to complete a Lyft drive. When his wife, Mary Cook, began seeing reports of a shooting in downtown Dubuque that same night, she was worried and called to check on him.
LeMarr wasn’t near the shooting, but he didn’t answer the phone. Mary feared that something was wrong.
Twenty minutes later, LeMarr called her back.
“He said, ‘Honey, I have got the worst headache ever,’” Mary said.
He managed to share that he was on Fremont Avenue but passed out before sharing his exact location. A frightened Mary called 911.
Once found, LeMarr was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment. He had a stroke on the way.
“We found out he was bleeding in the brain,” Mary said.
LeMarr was in a coma for two months, and the doctors began preparing Mary for the worst.
“They said I would have to make a difficult decision,” Mary said. “I said, ‘You don’t know my husband. He’s strong. He’s a fighter.’ ... I knew my husband wasn’t going anywhere.”
After waking up in September, LeMarr was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for rehabilitation. Mary stayed close when he was in Iowa City and traveled back and forth consistently when he was in Cedar Rapids.
During his hospital stays, Mary said, LeMarr was still trying to take care of her.
“I have neuropathy, so when I’d visit and say that something was hurting, he’d say, ‘What can I do for you?’” Mary said. “I’d say, ‘Honey, I’ve got to take care of you now.’”
Recently, LeMarr was transferred another step closer to home, moving to Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque. LeMarr has celebrated a birthday and a wedding anniversary since the aneurysm, but short-term memory problems mean his recollections of the past few months are hazy.
“I consider it a miracle,” Mary said. “I had the doctors in Iowa City tell me he was lucky to still be alive.”
But the financial impact of the past few months has been hard on the family.
LeMarr was the sole breadwinner. He was a Lyft driver in addition to his job at Andersen Windows & Doors. The couple has two children.
Friends and neighbors have pitched in to help the Cook family, bringing food and helping with yardwork around the house. A GoFundMe has been set up at bit.ly/3BMYjfe to collect donations.
Friends Shawna Blum and Ronda Davis are planning an upcoming benefit.
Blum and Davis are familiar with the economic toll a medical issue can have on a family. Blum said her family planned a similar benefit for her father-in-law.
“LeMarr was the only one bringing in income in that home,” Blum said. “All of their daily bills are adding up because of this.”
The benefit will feature a silent auction and a bake sale.
“We thought, we’ve got to do something for this family,” Blum said. “We decided to do the benefit, and we’ve been doing very well.”