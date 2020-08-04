PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Funding from the Wisconsin Humanities Council will enable the Grant County Historical Society to launch an inventory of artifacts.
The grant award is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be used to purchase a computer and a specialized database, according to a press release.
The release states that the inventory will begin with artifacts located in the 1837 Mitchell-Rountree Cottage in Platteville. Laura J. Rountree, the granddaughter of the founder of Platteville, John H. Rountree, bequeathed the home and its contents to the historical society in the 1960s.
Anyone interested in participating in the project or wishing to donate to the inventory project may visit grantcountyhistory.org/support/donate.