Beloved Wahlert custodian, volunteer retires after 44 years

When Jeff Rusch learned that his best custodian was retiring, he knew there was no point in even trying to find someone to fill her shoes.
“LaVonne is irreplaceable,” said Rusch, the director of building and grounds for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque. “Nobody has her kind of passion and commitment to the school and her job.”
LaVonne Kaiser, 79, a longtime Wahlert Catholic High School custodian and concessions manager, is retiring after 44 years at the school.
She wasn’t planning to retire this year, she said. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, her family convinced her to hang up her hat.
“I will really miss this place,” she said. “I really, really will.”
Kaiser started at Wahlert in 1976, selling supplies and snacks in the school bookstore. From there, she joined the custodial staff, doing everything from cleaning classrooms to washing laundry.
These days, in addition to her custodial duties, Kaiser is a constant presence at home athletic events, where she cleans and works in the ticket office and at the concession stand. She even donates her time on weekends to sell concessions for youth tournaments.
“It became more and more hours every day, which I enjoyed,” she said. “I love this place. I never regretted it.”
Kaiser brought a high standard of quality to every job she did, said Wahlert Principal Ron Meyers. He recalled how she would scrub carpets on her hands and knees or use a paring knife to remove the tiniest traces of grime from corners.
“All the things that most people didn’t see, LaVonne would see, and she’d stick with it until it met her expectations, which are pretty darn high,” he said.
Rusch said he marvels at Kaiser’s strength and energy. He described the times he saw the diminutive Kaiser carrying two full, 5-gallon buckets down the hall, one in each hand.
Kaiser said, “My theory is if you don’t use your muscles, you lose them.”
Throughout the years, Kaiser has been honored for her services at Wahlert. She received the school’s Hall of Honor Outstanding Service Award in 1996 and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
In 2008, she also was the first recipient of an award named after her, the M. LaVonne Kaiser Extra Effort Award, given to employees who demonstrate significant contributions beyond normal job requirements.
But perhaps Kaiser’s most enduring legacy has been her impact on generations of Wahlert students. Whether they cleaned the school with her during summer work-study or just passed her in the halls, Rusch said Kaiser “has no idea” of the mark she has left on students’ lives.
“I think LaVonne is a really special person,” said Jack Doyle, a 2019 Wahlert graduate. “She does (the work) not because she needs to but just because she loves the place and wants to help in any way she can. I admire that. I think that’s a rare trait in someone.”
For Kaiser, that’s just who she is.
“I like to be helpful,” she said. “I just love helping people out, doing good deeds.”
And she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning after the pandemic passes.
“Get rid of the virus, and I’ll be back,” she said matter-of-factly.