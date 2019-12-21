A city commission is urging Dubuque City Council members to act “expeditiously” by setting a referendum on a proposed $75 million expansion to Five Flags Center.
Members of the Dubuque Five Flags Civic Center Commission said this week that they believe stalling the project, which has been under study for two years, would increase construction costs and prevent the city from realizing potential tourism benefits that would come from updating the 40-year-old facility.
“I think it’s time to put it to a vote and let the public figure this out,” said board Vice Chairman Tyler Daugherty, who works as the director of sports and events for Travel Dubuque. “We just don’t want it to drag on any further.”
Commission members this week finalized a letter addressed to the council and mayor outlining support for the project and recommending the city “deliver a swift and thoughtful resolution” to be on the ballot and go to voters March 3.
The $75 million proposal, developed by Conventions, Sports and Leisure International, would increase Five Flags’ 4,000-seat capacity by 2,400 seats, increase access to party suites and provide space for a club lounge.
Greater seating capacity and rigging height is expected to draw larger shows and more spectators, thereby increasing revenue.
“This would open us up to probably 90% of the touring shows that are out there that would fit inside a 6,500-seat configuration,” said Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook.
An expanded facility also opens the door to hosting national basketball, wrestling, dance and gymnastics competitions, he said.
“We have the infrastructure to be able to do it downtown,” Cook said. “We have the hotels. We have the entertainment. We have the … casinos and the restaurants.”
Under the proposed plan, financing the expansion would cost the city $55 million, to be authorized by voters via a referendum. Naming rights, event parking fees, a $1.50-per-ticket surcharge, grants and donations would fund the $20 million remainder.
Proponents contend that taxpayers would see dividends, as the city’s annual subsidy to the civic center would decrease from more than $900,000 to $346,000, according to the study.
Opponents decry a plan that would spend $75 million for a facility that still required an annual subsidy.
Commission members said postponing action would increase costs by 3.4% annually, reflecting inflation, material costs and increased maintenance expenses of the current civic center.
One year’s delay would cost the city nearly $2.6 million, according to a financial analysis conducted by CSL.
The city has spent nearly $200,000 on three studies, a traffic study and soils analysis related to the future of the civic center, according to city officials.
City staff did not have tax impact information this week but previously estimated that proposals for $85 million and $58 million expansions would increase homeowners’ annual property taxes by as much as $153 and $103, respectively.
The commission will formally submit its recommendation in January, whereupon council members can determine how to proceed.
If council members decide to hold a referendum, they must approve ballot language by Jan. 17 for the March election.